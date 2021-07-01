Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Purchased by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 90.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 697,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,452,000 after acquiring an additional 72,772 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Equifax by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.29.

EFX stock opened at $239.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.94. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.98 and a 12-month high of $242.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

