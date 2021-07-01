Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $198.29.

EFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

EFX traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $239.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,477. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41. Equifax has a 12 month low of $135.98 and a 12 month high of $242.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Equifax by 1,087.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Equifax by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Equifax by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

