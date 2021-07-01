EOS Trading Up 0.1% This Week (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 1st. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $3.89 or 0.00011704 BTC on exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $3.72 billion and approximately $1.07 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EOS has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000618 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,030,893,861 coins and its circulating supply is 954,810,116 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.