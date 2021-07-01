Enzyme Price Tops $76.00 on Exchanges (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 1st. One Enzyme coin can currently be bought for about $76.00 or 0.00226836 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $136.25 million and $16.04 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00053962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00019306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $239.10 or 0.00713659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 11,059.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Enzyme Coin Profile

MLN is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

