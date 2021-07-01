Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stake Lifted by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,094 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Entergy were worth $31,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,040 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Entergy by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,750,000 after purchasing an additional 77,189 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 11.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,019,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,360,000 after purchasing an additional 299,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Entergy by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,713,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,057,000 after purchasing an additional 346,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $325,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,440.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $846,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,154. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,679. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ETR shares. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.86.

ETR stock opened at $99.70 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $113.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

