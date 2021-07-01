Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $659.63 Million

Brokerages forecast that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will announce $659.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $642.61 million and the highest is $671.40 million. Endo International reported sales of $687.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year sales of $2.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Endo International.

Get Endo International alerts:

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.90 million. Endo International had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 91.08%. Endo International’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENDP. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Endo International in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Endo International by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 92,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Endo International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 592,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 42,676 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Endo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Endo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Endo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Endo International stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.68. 3,950,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,794,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55. Endo International has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $10.89.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

Read More: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endo International (ENDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.