Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

ELEZF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Endesa from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of ELEZF stock remained flat at $$27.10 on Wednesday. 269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,905. Endesa has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $29.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.13.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

