Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.25.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, March 8th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. SageGuard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 83,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 206,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.90% of the company’s stock.
Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.79 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 95.65%.
Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile
Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.
