Employees Retirement System of Texas Takes $2.35 Million Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.09% of Skyline Champion at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 2,684.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,695,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,868 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 860,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,615,000 after acquiring an additional 399,628 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth about $16,176,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 12.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,153,000 after acquiring an additional 113,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 558,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,271,000 after acquiring an additional 112,074 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 6,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $360,577.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,002.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $4,963,598.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 494,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,224,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,458 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,246 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SKY shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Skyline Champion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $53.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 2.18. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $57.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $447.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

