Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 8,300 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,100 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,875,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 533,213 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,676,806 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $129,318,000 after acquiring an additional 681,908 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,462 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 685,504 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $15,593,000 after acquiring an additional 136,897 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOLD opened at $20.68 on Thursday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.90.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.96.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

