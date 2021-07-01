Employees Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Amedisys were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Amedisys by 75.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 4,615 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Amedisys by 13.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,533 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 9.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.77.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares in the company, valued at $11,099,030.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,725 shares of company stock worth $719,548 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMED stock opened at $244.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.96 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

