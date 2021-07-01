Employees Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,993,000 after buying an additional 265,546 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 383.1% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,269,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,255,000 after buying an additional 1,799,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,017,000 after buying an additional 151,337 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 734,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,351,000 after buying an additional 69,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $256.06 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.88 and a 52-week high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.18.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Mizuho raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

