Employees Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Centene were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $72.93 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.01.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.91.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

