eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc Sells 6,500 Shares

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $23,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 272,265 shares in the company, valued at $977,431.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eMagin alerts:

On Friday, June 25th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 5,502 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $19,697.16.

On Monday, June 21st, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 300 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $1,197.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 255,645 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $1,060,926.75.

On Monday, June 14th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 212,679 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $812,433.78.

On Friday, June 11th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 3,700 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $13,061.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 12,019 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $42,547.26.

On Monday, June 7th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 19,762 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $71,538.44.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41. eMagin Co. has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $5.42.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in eMagin in the first quarter valued at about $883,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eMagin in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in eMagin by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 75,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in eMagin by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares during the last quarter. 13.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.