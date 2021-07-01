Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Now Covered by Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.10 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.78.

NASDAQ ELOX opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.87.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eloxx Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 purchased 5,925,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,998.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rajesh B. Parekh purchased 2,466,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $3,329,999.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 13,677 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 599.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 59,762 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

