Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up 0.9% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 424.1% in the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 767,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,499,000 after acquiring an additional 620,761 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 129.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 491,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,669,000 after acquiring an additional 277,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,944,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,538,000 after acquiring an additional 236,257 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,579,000 after acquiring an additional 216,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 821,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,217,000 after acquiring an additional 156,353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNLA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.16. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,670. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.20. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.52.

