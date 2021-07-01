Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Has $875,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,584,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $286.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,083. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.88 and a fifty-two week high of $287.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.79.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

