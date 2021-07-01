Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,300 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.06. 753,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.87.

