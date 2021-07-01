Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.75.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Elastic in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company.
In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $417,965.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,470,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,330,307.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $25,622.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,084,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,545 over the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
ESTC opened at $145.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.49 and a beta of 1.06. Elastic has a 1 year low of $80.18 and a 1 year high of $176.49.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Elastic
Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.
Recommended Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?
Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.