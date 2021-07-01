Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Elastic in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company.

Get Elastic alerts:

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $417,965.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,470,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,330,307.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $25,622.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,084,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,545 over the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

ESTC opened at $145.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.49 and a beta of 1.06. Elastic has a 1 year low of $80.18 and a 1 year high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Recommended Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.