Einsteinium Hits Market Capitalization of $15.44 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Einsteinium has a market cap of $15.44 million and $148,858.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0696 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.23 or 0.00411445 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007110 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00010809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000547 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,802,450 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

