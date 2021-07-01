Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the May 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EGTYF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.27. 144,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,432. Eguana Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Eguana Technologies from $0.85 to $0.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Asia, Australia, Canada, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand name. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

