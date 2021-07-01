Effect.AI Price Tops $0.0171 on Major Exchanges (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 30th. Over the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Effect.AI has a market capitalization of $4.32 million and $55,257.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Effect.AI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Effect.AI alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00034179 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.89 or 0.00240741 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00036337 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00011791 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Effect.AI Coin Profile

Effect.AI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Effect.AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Effect.AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Effect.AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Effect.AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.