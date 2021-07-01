EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EDRVF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EDP Renováveis from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group raised EDP Renováveis from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Societe Generale raised EDP Renováveis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup started coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. EDP Renováveis presently has an average rating of Buy.

EDRVF opened at $22.00 on Monday. EDP Renováveis has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.11.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

