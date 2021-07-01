Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.89

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.89 and last traded at $21.06, with a volume of 2008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

EWTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.04.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWTX. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $453,202,000. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,584,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,827,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,948,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,943,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

