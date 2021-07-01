Eden Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $189,049.00 (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 1st. During the last seven days, Eden has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Eden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Eden has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $189,049.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Eden alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00053642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00019077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $237.75 or 0.00713483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,575.80 or 0.07729802 BTC.

Eden Coin Profile

Eden (CRYPTO:EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . The official website for Eden is edenchain.io . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Eden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.