Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.92

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.92 and last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 1942 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecopetrol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.0932 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ecopetrol by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,978,000 after buying an additional 122,452 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecopetrol by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 138,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol Company Profile (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

