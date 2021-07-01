Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ETN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.53.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $148.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Eaton has a 52-week low of $84.87 and a 52-week high of $149.38. The company has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eaton will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

