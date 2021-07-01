Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 20.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 16,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 14.9% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $148.18 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $84.87 and a 1-year high of $149.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.53.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.