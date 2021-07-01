Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,045,205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 624.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,754,000 after purchasing an additional 780,239 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,984,000 after buying an additional 489,453 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 132.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 795,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,012,000 after buying an additional 452,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 338.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 399,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,943,000 after purchasing an additional 307,960 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.53.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $148.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $84.87 and a 12-month high of $149.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.