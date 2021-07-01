easyJet (LON:EZJ) Earns Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EZJ. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.28) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 719 ($9.39) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 959.35 ($12.53).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 894.80 ($11.69) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.00. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,963.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

