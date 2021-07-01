Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,695. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $155.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.14). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $36,876.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 229,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,345,798.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $37,038.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,086.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 185,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

