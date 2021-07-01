Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Up 5.1%

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.76. 60,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,324,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.80. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 51.91% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The firm had revenue of $83.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.42 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 15,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,188,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,439,000 after buying an additional 24,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 10,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

