Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Up 5.1%

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.76. 60,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,324,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.
The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.80. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.23.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 15,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,188,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,439,000 after buying an additional 24,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 10,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DVAX)
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
