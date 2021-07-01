Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific stock opened at $219.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $146.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $164.66 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.85.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.28.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

