Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 14,218 Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 32,990 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $770,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 21,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $53.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.48. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WBS shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

