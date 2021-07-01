Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 669,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,655,000 after acquiring an additional 108,209 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 264,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,299 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRNO stock opened at $64.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 0.57. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $51.63 and a 12-month high of $67.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.43.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

