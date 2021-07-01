Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Materion by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,239,000 after acquiring an additional 109,333 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $75.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Materion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $80.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.16.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $354.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.45 million. Materion had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

MTRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

