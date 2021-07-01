Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $851,000 Investment in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 21.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 19.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 669,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,655,000 after purchasing an additional 108,209 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 264,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,299 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

TRNO stock opened at $64.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.43. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.63 and a fifty-two week high of $67.72.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. Research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.56%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.