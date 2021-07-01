Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $735,000 in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 53,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 112,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,919,000 after buying an additional 30,526 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,663,000 after buying an additional 55,757 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

VRSK stock opened at $174.72 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $2,210,103.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,873,635.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,771.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,858,824.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,720 shares of company stock worth $9,106,157 in the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

