Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $815,000 Stock Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 124.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,788 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 135.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 267.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. 59.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $30.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.88 million, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $169.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $65,638.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AOSL. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

