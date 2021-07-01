Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $793,000 Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,309,000. FMR LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,160,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,567,000 after buying an additional 480,369 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 389,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after acquiring an additional 187,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,324,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,980,000 after purchasing an additional 142,614 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FORM stock opened at $36.46 on Thursday. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.53.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 11.43%. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,427.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,737. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

FORM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

