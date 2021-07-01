DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A lowered its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,945 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DD. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 147.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 48,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $383,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,513. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.06. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.74 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

