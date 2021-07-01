Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,230,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,355 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $51,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Realty by 1.4% during the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Duke Realty by 25.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 0.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 47,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty stock opened at $47.35 on Thursday. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $49.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

