DTE Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 848 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,268% compared to the typical daily volume of 62 call options.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded down $17.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.90. The stock had a trading volume of 20,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,578. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.45. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $104.20 and a 1 year high of $145.43.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.