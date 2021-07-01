Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.49

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.49 and last traded at $30.40, with a volume of 144541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.31.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DBX. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.50.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $45,811.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $305,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,239 shares of company stock worth $4,577,677. Company insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 96,421.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 965.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,404,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803,085 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 27,777.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,482 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,989,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dropbox by 652.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

