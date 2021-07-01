Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given a €85.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €85.50 ($100.59) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DRW3. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €83.50 ($98.24).

Shares of DRW3 stock opened at €79.80 ($93.88) on Wednesday. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a 12-month high of €89.10 ($104.82). The company has a market cap of $686.28 million and a P/E ratio of 7.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

