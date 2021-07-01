Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $103.67 on Tuesday. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $62.41 and a twelve month high of $113.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The business had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dorman Products by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dorman Products by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 171,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 432,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,413,000 after acquiring an additional 92,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

