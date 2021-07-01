Dollar General Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd.

Dollar General has increased its dividend payment by 79.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Dollar General has a dividend payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dollar General to earn $11.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

DG opened at $216.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.74.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America cut Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.39.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

