Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) Reaches Market Cap of $2.48 Million

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 1st. Over the last week, Doki Doki Finance has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Doki Doki Finance coin can currently be bought for $49.64 or 0.00149227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Doki Doki Finance has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $103,238.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Doki Doki Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00054198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00018784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.62 or 0.00693251 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 13,712.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Doki Doki Finance Coin Profile

DOKI is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,979 coins. The official website for Doki Doki Finance is dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Doki Doki Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

Doki Doki Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doki Doki Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doki Doki Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doki Doki Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Doki Doki Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doki Doki Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.