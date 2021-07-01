Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion and $2.61 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.65 or 0.00408145 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00010747 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000569 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,251,141,098 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

