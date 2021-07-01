Doctors Coin Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last week, Doctors Coin has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Doctors Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $171.44 million and $4.50 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00054907 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000392 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000809 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000082 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

